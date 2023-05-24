Dry today before some unsettled weather returns this weekend

We’ll see a good deal of sunshine across our region today. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Lows will drop into the 50s for most overnight.

A weak cold front will pass through the region tomorrow. There isn’t much moisture associated with this front so most should stay dry, but a few spotty showers are possible Thursday afternoon/evening. High temperatures look to top off in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Friday looks cool and drier but more unsettled weather will return this weekend. A cut-off low will bring some clouds, occasional showers, and cooler weather our way this Memorial Day weekend. There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing and track of this low so make sure to stay tuned.

Warmer air looks to return to the region next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

