“The Chaos Zone” provides indoor fun for kids

The owner says their specialty is entertainment
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new business is providing indoor fun for kids. The Chaos Zone is an indoor playground and party center. They offer a bounce house, a slide, a paint splatter room and more. They also do laser tag on select days. Kelsey Coleman, the owner of The Chaos Zone, says this is a complete kids entertainment package under one roof.

“When someone asks me what we do down here, I say we’re, like, entertainment. Because I do help out with the parties. I’ll do the paint splatter, or I do snow cones for parties, hair tinsels, and tattoos, and things like that. So, I just tell them that we’re entertainment and event center,” says Coleman.

The Chaos Zone holds daily admissions through the week and private parties on the weekend. If you are interested in checking out The Chaos Zone, it is located at 1269 Athens Road, Princeton WV. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 60 and Coalfield Trail shut down after separate accidents
UPDATE: Route 60 and Coalfield Trail reopen after separate accidents
Hitachi Energy is located in Bland, Va.
Bland manufacturing company seeking qualified workers
Christine West Bridge
Engineer says “Bridge to nowhere” will be open by the fall
Sammy J. Martz
Man accused of kidnapping, torturing woman with torch indicted
Dillon Bailey
UPDATE: Man wanted in McDowell County caught in Virginia

Latest News

Bluefield Rescue Squad holds annual EMS Week cookout
Bluefield Rescue Squad holds annual EMS Week cookout
The event will happen on Sat. June 3 at the Willowbrook Jackson Umberberger Homestead.
In Focus Preview: BABA festival coming to Wytheville
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges; allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Hatfield McCoy Trails celebrate 12 years
Hatfield McCoy Trails celebrate 12 years