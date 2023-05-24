“The Chaos Zone” provides indoor fun for kids

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new business is providing indoor fun for kids. The Chaos Zone is an indoor playground and party center. They offer a bounce house, a slide, a paint splatter room and more. They also do laser tag on select days. Kelsey Coleman, the owner of The Chaos Zone, says this is a complete kids entertainment package under one roof.

“When someone asks me what we do down here, I say we’re, like, entertainment. Because I do help out with the parties. I’ll do the paint splatter, or I do snow cones for parties, hair tinsels, and tattoos, and things like that. So, I just tell them that we’re entertainment and event center,” says Coleman.

The Chaos Zone holds daily admissions through the week and private parties on the weekend. If you are interested in checking out The Chaos Zone, it is located at 1269 Athens Road, Princeton WV. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

