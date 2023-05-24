Bluefield Rescue Squad holds annual EMS Week cookout

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -To coincide with EMS Week, the Bluefield Rescue Squad held their annual EMS Week cookout. They served ribeye steaks, baked potatoes, cake and more. Sean Cantrell, the Administrator for the Bluefield Rescue Squad says this cookout is a way to give back to their employees and say thanks for the important work they do.

“...They work hard and we just want to celebrate and have time with our families and stuff and show our appreciation for all the hard work they do,” says Cantrell.

It wasn’t just Bluefield Rescue Squad employees who were invited to the cookout. Firefighters, police, and more traveled over both land and air to attend.

“...This is a lot of fun. We do PRs all throughout the state, and these are one of the fun ones here. Lots of people. We have the... from the municipalities, police, ambulance, fire. We love getting with folks like this and just being able to talk when it’s not so much an emergency and everyone can share stories and just have a good time. It’s a lot of fun. We enjoy them,” says Rob Roberts, a line pilot for Air Evac 121 who arrived to the cookout in a helicopter.

Cantrell estimates they’ve been holding this cookout every year for a decade, and he hopes to continue for EMS Weeks in the future.

