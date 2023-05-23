Thompson & Litton hold ribbon cutting for Princeton office reopening

The business is reopening following renovations
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -A business is reopening their Princeton location after renovating and expanding their offices. Thompson & Litton is a consulting engineering and architectural firm that originated in Southwest Virginia before expanding into West Virginia and Tennessee. They first opened their Princeton office in 2019 after acquiring the firm that previously occupied the space. After four years of growing in staff, they decided to grow their office as well.

“...We felt it was needed, and also, you know, we just felt that, like, we needed to invest in our employees here because we’re proud of what they’re doing in serving the region and thought that they deserved the best office that we could provide for them,” says Greg Hurst, President of Thompson & Litton.

Hurst adds, Thompson & Litton is happy to be back, providing infrastructure services to the community.

