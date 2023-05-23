Shady Spring hangs a crooked number in the first inning and takes a 1-0 series lead

Tigers top Panthers 10-0
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Shady Spring, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers beat the Pikeview Panthers by 10 runs or more for the third time this season on Monday night.

The Tigers scored five runs in the first inning and added on from there. Shady Spring won 10-0 in five innings.

The Tigers now lead the regional championship series 1-0 with a chance to close it out on Tuesday night in Gardner.

Other regional scores:

AAA R3: Greenbrier East 1 - St. Albans 0

A R3: Charleston Catholic 5 - James Monroe 0

