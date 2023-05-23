Mountaineer Mobile Food Pantry to be in Raleigh Co.

By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountaineer Food Bank will be bringing its Mobile Food Pantry to Beckley on Wednesday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Linda K. Kipling Stadium

They will be giving away free food, but all items are first come, first serve and will only be available while supplies last.

Linda K. Kipling Stadium is located at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley.

