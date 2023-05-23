Mister Sparky Spotlight: a Special Offer During ‘Home Improvement Month’

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - May is ‘Home Improvement Month,’ and Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia are encouraging you not to “do it yourself (DIY)” when it comes to electrical work inside your home.

“We get calls all the time. Sometimes it’s something as simple as a receptacle wire backwards or little things that are easy fixes, but we have also gotten some really bad calls,” said Kristen Lewis.

“One I can think of off the top of my head is that the entire electrical system had to be replaced. It was thousands of dollars because of a DIY attempt. Not only is it not worth it damage your electrical equipment, but your safety is not worth it,” said Kristen Lewis. “These electricians have been through years of training and continuing education to know safety requirements and to stay up to date on how things should be done to keep you and your family and your home safe. Let’s leave it to them.”

Lee Lewis says Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia offers financing for people with good and bad credit.

During the month of May, they are offering free estimates. Give them the promo code ‘No DIY.’

To reach Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, call 304-355-5200. You can visit their website here. Visit their Facebook page here. To watch past segments, go here.

