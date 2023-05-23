Mister Sparky Spotlight: a Special Offer During ‘Home Improvement Month’

Kristen and Lee Lewis operate Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, which is located in...
Kristen and Lee Lewis operate Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, which is located in Mercer County.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - May is ‘Home Improvement Month,’ and Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia are encouraging you not to “do it yourself (DIY)” when it comes to electrical work inside your home.

“We get calls all the time. Sometimes it’s something as simple as a receptacle wire backwards or little things that are easy fixes, but we have also gotten some really bad calls,” said Kristen Lewis.

“One I can think of off the top of my head is that the entire electrical system had to be replaced. It was thousands of dollars because of a DIY attempt. Not only is it not worth it damage your electrical equipment, but your safety is not worth it,” said Kristen Lewis. “These electricians have been through years of training and continuing education to know safety requirements and to stay up to date on how things should be done to keep you and your family and your home safe. Let’s leave it to them.”

Lee Lewis says Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia offers financing for people with good and bad credit.

During the month of May, they are offering free estimates. Give them the promo code ‘No DIY.’

To reach Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, call 304-355-5200. You can visit their website here. Visit their Facebook page here. To watch past segments, go here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active bomb threat at Truist Bank in Beckley
UPDATE: Scene cleared after bomb threat at Truist Bank in Beckley
Hitachi Energy is located in Bland, Va.
Bland manufacturing company seeking qualified workers
Route 60 and Coalfield Trail shut down after separate accidents
UPDATE: Route 60 and Coalfield Trail reopen after separate accidents
This photo shows Lashawn Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail.
Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell
Dillon Bailey
UPDATE: Man wanted in McDowell County caught in Virginia

Latest News

Thompson & Litton hold ribbon cutting for Princeton office reopening
Thompson & Litton hold ribbon cutting for Princeton office reopening
Princeton Middle School students win international science competition
Princeton Middle School students win international science competition
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that 10 Virginia communities will launch new tourism programs...
Gov. Youngkin announces 10 Va. communities to launch new tourism programs
Tickle the tortoise
Glenwood School has tortoise day celebration