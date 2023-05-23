Former U.S. Representative Tom Garrett wins GOP nomination for Virginia’s 56th District

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Almost five years ago, Former U.S. Representative Tom Garrett (R) announced he would not be running for reelection as a representative in Virginia’s 5th District, instead stepping down to focus on his struggle with alcoholism.

Now, Garrett has won the GOP nomination for Virginia’s 56th District.

“That’s a courageous thing to do. It’s the right thing to do. It’s a good example for other people, as is his comeback,” political expert Larry Sabato said. “This is obviously a heavily, heavily Republican House of Delegates district, so there really isn’t any competition in the fall, but he did have a fair amount of competition for the nomination. "

Garrett defeated two opponents for the nomination. All three candidates shared similar policy stances, but Sabato shared what set Garrett apart.

“I think basically, the delegates looked at his prior record in the State Senate and that one term in Congress,” Sabato said. “Republicans in general are very conservative these days, and Garrett, more conservative than most.”

Sabato says this sets the stage for what many races will look like across the Commonwealth.

“This is a typical district. That is most districts are solidly democratic, or solidly Republican, and the general election really doesn’t matter very much. The action is in the primaries and the conventions, and so I think people should be encouraged to vote on June 20,” Sabato said.

