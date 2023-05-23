Former U.S. Representative Tom Garrett wins GOP nomination for Virginia’s 56th District

Former U.S. Representative Tom Garrett (R)
Former U.S. Representative Tom Garrett (R)(WDBJ)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Almost five years ago, Former U.S. Representative Tom Garrett (R) announced he would not be running for reelection as a representative in Virginia’s 5th District, instead stepping down to focus on his struggle with alcoholism.

Now, Garrett has won the GOP nomination for Virginia’s 56th District.

“That’s a courageous thing to do. It’s the right thing to do. It’s a good example for other people, as is his comeback,” political expert Larry Sabato said. “This is obviously a heavily, heavily Republican House of Delegates district, so there really isn’t any competition in the fall, but he did have a fair amount of competition for the nomination. "

Garrett defeated two opponents for the nomination. All three candidates shared similar policy stances, but Sabato shared what set Garrett apart.

“I think basically, the delegates looked at his prior record in the State Senate and that one term in Congress,” Sabato said. “Republicans in general are very conservative these days, and Garrett, more conservative than most.”

Sabato says this sets the stage for what many races will look like across the Commonwealth.

“This is a typical district. That is most districts are solidly democratic, or solidly Republican, and the general election really doesn’t matter very much. The action is in the primaries and the conventions, and so I think people should be encouraged to vote on June 20,” Sabato said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active bomb threat at Truist Bank in Beckley
UPDATE: Scene cleared after bomb threat at Truist Bank in Beckley
This photo shows Lashawn Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail.
Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell
Hitachi Energy is located in Bland, Va.
Bland manufacturing company seeking qualified workers
Dillon Bailey
UPDATE: Man wanted in McDowell County caught in Virginia
Father Son Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Romine died in 1982 and was buried in Frazier Bottoms in Putnam County -- hundreds of miles...
COLD CASE | DNA evidence ID’s man from West Virginia as Canadian teen’s killer
Mountaineer Food Bank holds a drive for veterans in Clarksburg.
Mountaineer Mobile Food Pantry to be in Raleigh Co.
A homeowner has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water after three fire hydrants...
Homeowner sues West Virginia American Water after fire hydrant failure
William Akers mugshot
Wythe County man found guilty in 2020 killing