Dry and seasonable conditions continue

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Intervals of sun and clouds are expected today as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

We’ll stay dry with partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s overnight.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day on Wednesday leading to mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Wednesday afternoon.

A weak cold front will swing through on Thursday bringing a few spotty showers with it. Most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

We should stay dry on Friday, but there is some uncertainty regarding our Memorial Day Weekend forecast. An area of low pressure will develop to our south and slowly meander north this weekend. If the storm treks over our region (western track), we’ll receive some occasional showers and cooler temperatures. An eastern track would keep us mainly dry and seasonable. The WVVA Weather team will keep you updated with the very latest forecast throughout the week.

