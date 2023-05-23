Coalfield Trail in Greenbrier Co. shut down

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Coalfield Trail at Quinwood is currently shut down until further notice.

The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said that a vehicle accident is the cause for the closure and is currently being investigated by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.