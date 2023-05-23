Coalfield Trail in Greenbrier Co. shut down

ROAD-HWY CLOSE GENERIC
ROAD-HWY CLOSE GENERIC(Jerick Tafoya)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Coalfield Trail at Quinwood is currently shut down until further notice.

The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said that a vehicle accident is the cause for the closure and is currently being investigated by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active bomb threat at Truist Bank in Beckley
UPDATE: Scene cleared after bomb threat at Truist Bank in Beckley
This photo shows Lashawn Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail.
Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell
Hitachi Energy is located in Bland, Va.
Bland manufacturing company seeking qualified workers
Dillon Bailey
UPDATE: Man wanted in McDowell County caught in Virginia
Father Son Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Red Nose River Float
Floating for a Cure: Second Annual Red Nose River Float to raise additional funds for ALS research
Boats are common out on Bluestone lake.
Here’s some safety tips for national safe boating week
Perpetual Neglect: Monte Vista Cemetery sees overturned, misplaced headstones
Perpetual Neglect: Monte Vista Cemetery sees overturned, misplaced headstones
Bluestone lake boating safety tips