Chuck Mathena Center to host auditions for Missoula Children’s Theatre produciton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Chuck Mathena Center will be holding auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Beauty Lou and the Country Beast on Monday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The CMC said that those auditioning should arrive no later than 9:50am and plan to stay for the full two hours. Most of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Approximately 50-60 roles are available for local students. All students (entering 1st through 12th grade) are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Most students will rehearse approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes each day, Monday through Friday

The CMC also provided a short synopsis of Beauty Lou and the Country Beast:

Missoula Children’s Theatre presents BEAUTY LOU AND THE COUNTRY BEAST, an original country western adaptation of the classic fairy tale BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Beauty Lou is the oldest daughter of the bronc-bustin’ balladeer Buck. At the local county fair, young Beauty Lou is upset by the ungrateful behavior of a miner who has won the blue ribbon for his beautiful roses. She calls him a beast and wishes that he would look like one too. Years later, when in danger of losing the family farm, Buck meets the miner-turned-beast. Beauty Lou agrees to befriend the Beast to save her family. Beauty Lou and the Beast both learn to look beyond appearances and first impressions and to see the beauty that dwells inside. The story, set in the American West, also features Beauty Lou’s six sisters, her Imaginary Friend, her dog Fleabite Clyde, farmhands Slim and Dusty, the neighborly Country Folk and the Barnyard Critters.

