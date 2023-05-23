Award-winning country music star to perform in West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An award-winning country music star will be performing in West Virginia this weekend.

Cody Johnson will be playing at the State Fair of West Virginia Fairgrounds on May 26 for a special performance featuring special guest Randy Houser.

The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

“We’ve been patiently waiting for this date to get here, and it is almost time,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “If you are on the fence about tickets, don’t wait too long, only a few remain.”

To kick off the evening, a special Pre-Show Party will start at 3 p.m., located in front of the Underwood Building on the Fairgrounds.

Attendees who have not purchased a VIP parking pass are asked park in the free parking lot across 219 South and enter through the tunnel.

Tickets for this show may be purchased by clicking here or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).

Father Son Look Alike Contest

