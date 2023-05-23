2023 WVVA BASKETBALL AWARDS
Highlighting the best from the ‘22-’23 high school basketball season
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)
The All-1st teams are announced in the video as are the awards below.
Class A Girls Player of the Year: ADYSON HINES - JAMES MONROE
Class AA Girls Co-Players of the Year: CADEE BLACKBURN & MADISON CLARK - WYOMING EAST
Class AAA Girls Player of the Year: RILEY MEADOWS - PIKEVIEW
Class AAAA Girls Player of the Year: CADENCE STEWART - GREENBRIER EAST
Class A Boys Player of the Year: ELI ALLEN - JAMES MONROE
Class AA Boys Player of the Year: GARRETT MITCHELL - WYOMING EAST
Class AAA Boys Player of the Year: BRADEN CHAPMAN - SHADY SPRING
Class AAAA Boys Player of the Year: GOOSE GABBERT - GREENBRIER EAST
Girls Commonwealth Player of the Year: ANNSLEY TRIVETTE - RICHLANDS
Boys Commonwealth Player of the Year: MARKELLE RAY - GRAHAM
Girls Coach of the Year: ANGIE BONINSEGNA - WYOMING EAST
Other nominees: Mark Agee - Greenbrier West, Chad Meador - Summers County, Matt Smith - Princeton
Boys Coach of the Year: MATT SAUVAGE - JAMES MONROE
Other nominees: Buster Large - Bluefield, Todd Baker - Graham, Ronnie Olson - Shady Spring
Girls Comeback Player of the Year: ABBY RUSSELL - WYOMING EAST
Boys Comeback Player of the Year: JACK WILLIAMS - SHADY SPRING
Girls Team of the Year: WYOMING EAST
Other nominees: Greenbrier West, Richlands, Summers County, Woodrow Wilson
Boys Team of the Year: JAMES MONROE
Other nominees: Bluefield, Graham, Shady Spring, Wyoming East
