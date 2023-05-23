2023 WVVA BASKETBALL AWARDS

Highlighting the best from the ‘22-’23 high school basketball season
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

The All-1st teams are announced in the video as are the awards below.

Class A Girls Player of the Year: ADYSON HINES - JAMES MONROE

Class AA Girls Co-Players of the Year: CADEE BLACKBURN & MADISON CLARK - WYOMING EAST

Class AAA Girls Player of the Year: RILEY MEADOWS - PIKEVIEW

Class AAAA Girls Player of the Year: CADENCE STEWART - GREENBRIER EAST

Class A Boys Player of the Year: ELI ALLEN - JAMES MONROE

Class AA Boys Player of the Year: GARRETT MITCHELL - WYOMING EAST

Class AAA Boys Player of the Year: BRADEN CHAPMAN - SHADY SPRING

Class AAAA Boys Player of the Year: GOOSE GABBERT - GREENBRIER EAST

Girls Commonwealth Player of the Year: ANNSLEY TRIVETTE - RICHLANDS

Boys Commonwealth Player of the Year: MARKELLE RAY - GRAHAM

Girls Coach of the Year: ANGIE BONINSEGNA - WYOMING EAST

Other nominees: Mark Agee - Greenbrier West, Chad Meador - Summers County, Matt Smith - Princeton

Boys Coach of the Year: MATT SAUVAGE - JAMES MONROE

Other nominees: Buster Large - Bluefield, Todd Baker - Graham, Ronnie Olson - Shady Spring

Girls Comeback Player of the Year: ABBY RUSSELL - WYOMING EAST

Boys Comeback Player of the Year: JACK WILLIAMS - SHADY SPRING

Girls Team of the Year: WYOMING EAST

Other nominees: Greenbrier West, Richlands, Summers County, Woodrow Wilson

Boys Team of the Year: JAMES MONROE

Other nominees: Bluefield, Graham, Shady Spring, Wyoming East

