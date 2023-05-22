WVDOH to hold open house concerning District 10

WVDOH generic
WVDOH generic(West Virginia Department of Transportation)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders of West Virginia’s Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 10 are set to host an informational open house on Tuesday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at District 10 Headquarters.

The open house is going to provide information on upcoming projects and core maintenance in the district’s four counties of McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties.

Projects in the district that are ongoing or scheduled to begin soon include Grant Street Bridge, King Coal Highway, Hale Street Bridge, Turnpike Travel Plaza renovations, ditching/stabilization, and pothole milling and filling.

District 10 Headquarters is located at 270 Hardwood Lane in Princeton.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillion Ray Bailey
McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man with active warrant, pending charges
Lady Blue Tornado defeat Lady Bulldogs 4-3 on the road
Richlands softball wins Southwest district title over Tazewell
Photo from East River Vol. Fire Dept. on Saturday.
Multiple Saturday morning calls exhibit teamwork between Mercer County fire departments
Kyon Herbin mugshot (Danville Police Department)
Suspect arrested in Danville apartment shooting
Video shared with NBC29 of vandalism at William Monroe High School
Students repaying for vandalism done to William Monroe High School

Latest News

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is looking for a few good men and women.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. hiring
Mountain Lane and South Lane
Tree causes transformer explosion in Bluefield, Va.
Officer Michael Chandler
U.S Attorney’s Office sees to forfeit homes connected to murder of police officer
There are new developments regarding a federal civil rights lawsuit involving hundreds of...
Attorneys on Southern Regional Jail suit argue over surveillance