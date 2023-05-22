WVDOH to hold open house concerning District 10

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders of West Virginia’s Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 10 are set to host an informational open house on Tuesday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at District 10 Headquarters.

The open house is going to provide information on upcoming projects and core maintenance in the district’s four counties of McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties.

Projects in the district that are ongoing or scheduled to begin soon include Grant Street Bridge, King Coal Highway, Hale Street Bridge, Turnpike Travel Plaza renovations, ditching/stabilization, and pothole milling and filling.

District 10 Headquarters is located at 270 Hardwood Lane in Princeton.

