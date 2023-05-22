We’ll see lots of clouds, but rain chances stay low in the coming days

Temps will be seasonable through midweek
TUESDAY FORECAST
TUESDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be taking control of our weather pattern in the coming days. With some degree of onshore southeasterly wind flow, we’ll still see lots of clouds over the next couple of days. Rain chances though, should stay relatively nil. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and low temps in the 50s for most.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring partly sunny skies, and temps in the upper 60s-mid 70s (cooler east, warmer west). Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and seasonable with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring essentially a copy and paste forecast; we’ll see partly sunny skies and highs on either side of the 70-degree mark.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain chances will rise Thursday as a low pressure system swings in. We look to remain a bit unsettled as we head toward Memorial Day weekend too...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillion Ray Bailey
McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man with active warrant, pending charges
Active bomb threat at Truist Bank in Beckley
UPDATE: Scene cleared after bomb threat at Truist Bank in Beckley
Lady Blue Tornado defeat Lady Bulldogs 4-3 on the road
Richlands softball wins Southwest district title over Tazewell
Photo from East River Vol. Fire Dept. on Saturday.
Multiple Saturday morning calls exhibit teamwork between Mercer County fire departments
Kyon Herbin mugshot (Danville Police Department)
Suspect arrested in Danville apartment shooting

Latest News

Full Forecast (5/22)
Quiet weather will last through mid-week.
A quiet weather week lies ahead
WVVA Weather
The chance of rain will be zero until Thursday
Tomorrow continues the streak of dry weather