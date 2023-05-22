Tuition and fees could rise for Virginia community colleges

(NBC12)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/WCC Release) - The State Board for Community Colleges is considering tuition and mandatory fee increases for Virginia’s community colleges, effective in fall 2023, according to a release from Wytheville Community College.

The notice of consideration is in accordance with Section 23.1-307 (D) of the Code of Virginia, with the board meeting at 9 a.m. July 20, 2023, at the Virginia Community College System, System Office, 300 Arboretum Place in Richmond.

The State Board traditionally considers tuition and fee increases during its May meeting, according to the release, but the Board delayed action on the matter until after the General Assembly and Governor conclude their deliberations on the State Budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to WCC, “At its July meeting, the State Board will consider mandatory tuition and fee increases of between 0 percent and 4.7 percent for all undergraduate students, subject to budget provisions of the 2023 General Assembly. The maximum potential increase equates to a tuition and education and general fee rate of $161.25 per credit hour for in-state students and would result in a net annual increase of $217 for a student enrolling in thirty credit hours during the academic year. The community colleges will use revenue generated from any increase in mandatory fees to pay for mandatory cost increases associated with compensation and benefit increases, contractual obligations, technology and strategic initiatives, inflationary cost impacts, debt service, and potential adjustments to student fees.”

Written comments from the public will be accepted through July 19 and will be made available to the Board before action on tuition is taken. Written comments may be sent to Rose Marie Owen, Executive Assistant to the Chancellor, at rmowen@vccs.edu, or they may be mailed to the attention of Rose Marie Owen at:

Office of the Chancellor

Virginia Community College System

300 Arboretum Parkway

Richmond, Virginia 23236

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillion Ray Bailey
McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man with active warrant, pending charges
Lady Blue Tornado defeat Lady Bulldogs 4-3 on the road
Richlands softball wins Southwest district title over Tazewell
Photo from East River Vol. Fire Dept. on Saturday.
Multiple Saturday morning calls exhibit teamwork between Mercer County fire departments
Kyon Herbin mugshot (Danville Police Department)
Suspect arrested in Danville apartment shooting
Video shared with NBC29 of vandalism at William Monroe High School
Students repaying for vandalism done to William Monroe High School

Latest News

Sample ballot for Bluefield's city council election
Meet the candidates running for Bluefield, W.Va.’s city council
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is looking for a few good men and women.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. hiring
(STOCK)
Economist weighs in on drop of home sales in Virginia
WVDOH generic
WVDOH to hold open house concerning District 10
Mountain Lane and South Lane
Tree causes transformer explosion in Bluefield, Va.