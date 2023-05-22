Tree causes transformer explosion in Bluefield, Va.

Mountain Lane and South Lane
Mountain Lane and South Lane(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Residents in Bluefield, Virginia may have heard a lout boom on Monday morning. It was due to a tree falling on power lines which made a transformer blow.

Chief Danny Evans with the Bluefield, Virginia Volunteer Fire Department says it happened at 7:15 am near the Charlatte America Building on Mountain Lane. Evans says no one was injured in the incident.

AEP’s outage map shows that 44 customers in the area are without power. The estimated restoration time is 1:30 pm.

AEP outage map
AEP outage map(WVVA News)

