Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. hiring


The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is looking for a few good men and women.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is looking for a few good men and women.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is looking for a few good men and women.

The department had three positions available but filled one of the jobs on Monday following the return of Deputy Steven Fry.

“It’s a great job. Good benefits. Good Retirement. And good health benefits. It’s a great place to work and the people here are amazing,” said Deputy Fry on his decision to return.

According to Sheriff J.C. Canaday, his department has a lot to offer potential candidates, including a new building, state-of-the-art equipment, and a raise that takes effect on July 1st, bringing entry level officers up to at least $48,000 a year.

“This job really gives you the opportunity to stretch out and affect change. So many people are concerned about the city, the county, and the state. This is really the type of job that allows you to affect change.”

Sheriff Canaday said there is also a $5,000 sign on bonus for men and women who have served as a law enforcement officer in the past and have kept up their certification.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 45, possess a high school diploma or GED, and pass a written and physical test.

Sheriff Canaday said applications will be taken up until June 9, 2023.

Applications may be picked up at the Sheriff’s dept.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillion Ray Bailey
McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man with active warrant, pending charges
Lady Blue Tornado defeat Lady Bulldogs 4-3 on the road
Richlands softball wins Southwest district title over Tazewell
Photo from East River Vol. Fire Dept. on Saturday.
Multiple Saturday morning calls exhibit teamwork between Mercer County fire departments
Kyon Herbin mugshot (Danville Police Department)
Suspect arrested in Danville apartment shooting
Video shared with NBC29 of vandalism at William Monroe High School
Students repaying for vandalism done to William Monroe High School

Latest News

Sample ballot for Bluefield's city council election
Meet the candidates running for Bluefield, W.Va.’s city council
(STOCK)
Economist weighs in on drop of home sales in Virginia
WVDOH generic
WVDOH to hold open house concerning District 10
Mountain Lane and South Lane
Tree causes transformer explosion in Bluefield, Va.