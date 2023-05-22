A quiet weather week lies ahead

Another dry and seasonable day is on tap for our region. Increasing clouds are expected today and temperatures will climb into the 70s this afternoon.

Increasing clouds are expected today as temperatures climb into the 70s this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry tonight with mainly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be seasonable in the 50s for most throughout the overnight hours.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures hover in the 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control through the middle of the week which will keep us dry and seasonable. Afternoon highs will continue to reach the 70s through Wednesday.

Quiet weather will last through mid-week. (WVVA WEATHER)

A weak cold front will slide through our region on Thursday which could bring a few showers our way. Otherwise, we should see a mix of sun and clouds as we wrap up the workweek.

An area of low pressure will develop to our south and could bring some unsettled weather our way for Memorial Day Weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

An area of low pressure is expected to develop to our south late week. It’ll slowly meaner north and could bring our area more clouds and occasional showers. There is high uncertainty regarding the track of this low so make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest forecast on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.