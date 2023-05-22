A quiet weather week lies ahead
Dry conditions are expected for most of the week
Another dry and seasonable day is on tap for our region. Increasing clouds are expected today and temperatures will climb into the 70s this afternoon.
We’ll stay dry tonight with mainly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be seasonable in the 50s for most throughout the overnight hours.
High pressure will remain in control through the middle of the week which will keep us dry and seasonable. Afternoon highs will continue to reach the 70s through Wednesday.
A weak cold front will slide through our region on Thursday which could bring a few showers our way. Otherwise, we should see a mix of sun and clouds as we wrap up the workweek.
An area of low pressure is expected to develop to our south late week. It’ll slowly meaner north and could bring our area more clouds and occasional showers. There is high uncertainty regarding the track of this low so make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest forecast on WVVA.
