McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man with active warrant, pending charges

Dillon Roy Bailey is wanted out of McDowell County, W.Va.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the location of Dillon Roy Bailey.

According to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s Office, Bailey is originally from the Panther area of McDowell County, W.Va., and added that he may frequent the areas of Threeforks and/or Whitewood areas of Va.. He’s also reported to have traveled to N.C., but the Sheriff’s Office reports it believes Bailey remains in McDowell County.

Baily has an active warrant for arrest, and further charges are pending.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to reach out to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-436-8523. All information given will be kept anonymous.

