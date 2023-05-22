Local Boy Scout’s Eagle Scout Project refurbishes historical tank

“This tank is a piece of history”
Local Boy Scout’s Eagle Scout Project refurbishes historical tank
Local Boy Scout’s Eagle Scout Project refurbishes historical tank(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -Landon Palmer, a Life Scout from Troop 1, is working to get his Eagle Scout Rank, the highest rank in Boy Scouts. Achieving this rank takes dedication and an Eagle Scout Project that benefits the community. He decided to clean up the M41 Walker Bulldog Light Tank outside of the Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton, including giving it some new olive drab green paint.

“I figured that it would be a very good way to give back to the community and the veterans of Mercer County,” says Palmer, “This tank is a piece of history, and many people and tourists drive past here, so it was a really good idea to restore it and make it look better for the community and all the veterans happy.”

It took him almost a full year from planning to completion. He was joined by around ten of his fellow scouts in Troop 1, all pitching in to help bring this vision to life. Bryan Blankenship, the Scoutmaster of the troop, says this willingness to serve makes him proud of these Scouts.

“It’s such a good thing to get these boys involved in good community projects, community service and gives them a good moral compass of being better citizens for later in life,” says Blankenship.

Blankenship adds that this was also a great way for the scouts to get a better appreciation of what the veterans went through.

Palmer also credits the Princeton Lowe’s, West Virginia American Water, and Citizens Ace Hardware for donating to his Eagle Project.

