In Focus: non-profits give back to local communities

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. May 21 edition of In Focus, WVVA featured The Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. It is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization serving Mercer County, West Virginia and Tazewell County, Virginia.

WVVA also featured the non-profit Mountain Kids, a non-profit which serves kids in Tazewell County and surrounding areas. To watch a preview interview, go here.

What is the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc.?

The Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. focuses on needs of the community through donations. Awards go to non-profit organizations, and local students receive scholarships.

There are four areas of charitable giving: health, education, arts and humanities and human services. The deadline for non-profits to apply for grants is June 30. The scholarship deadline is late March every year.

Donors are critical to the success of the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc, according to executive director James ‘Smokey’ Shott.

“The more donations we have, the more money we have to invest, the more money we have to award to scholarship and grant recipients,” said Shott. “Every little bit helps.” To watch a preview interview, go here.

How you can help:

To donate, you can write a check or donate via PayPal. To learn more, go here. You can also call 304-324-0222 or email admin@cfvinc.org.

Segments two and three of In Focus featured Main Street School and Mountain Kids.

Main Street School is a non-denominational private school in Cedar Bluff, Va. Mountain Kids is a non-profit with the mission to improve the lives of kids in Tazewell County and surrounding areas.

Mountain Kids will hold summer camps at the end of June including: a STEM camp, dance, music, art, faith-based camps and more. For more details, go here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

