Bland manufacturing company seeking qualified workers

Hitachi Energy is hiring for test technicians, manufacturing engineers and more.
Hitachi Energy is located in Bland, Va.
Hitachi Energy is located in Bland, Va.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAND, Va. (WVVA) - Hitachi Energy is the largest manufacturer of dry-type transformers in North America, according to company representatives. It has been around since the 1970s, and It’s located in Bland, Va. Right now, they’re hiring qualified workers.

Some open positions include open production, supervisor roles, test technicians, manufacturing engineers, customer success representatives and more, according to Carla Pauley, the community relations manager at Hitachi Energy.

Pauley says that 2022 was also a a record-breaking year for the company, and their customers are from all over the U.S. and Canada.

Pauley also explains what dry type transformers are.

“...They are air cooled, so they do not rely on any type of liquid to keep them cool,” said Pauley. “A dry type of transformer can be installed anywhere where a human can breathe the air so as long as there’s air flowing, the transformer can be installed in that application.”

Hitachi employee Tara Jones also spoke about her job. She is the section leader with metal fabrication.

“We actually supply the whole factory from winding to casting the assembly lines. We build the enclosures that the coals go into. For my position,” said Jones. “I plan the day, I set up the schedules for each operator, from the welding to the break operators and laser operators.”

Pauley also says that working in a factory may be a great job for someone who does not wish to pursue a college education.

“I’ve spent a lot of time at career fairs to encourage high school students to consider manufacturing, because not every job requires a four-year degree,” said Pauley.

Pauley adds that they’re seeking dedicated employees with a good work ethic.

“There’s a large demand for our product, and we need people who are willing to learn and willing to work. It’s a great environment,” said Pauley. “We’re always taking our employees’ needs into consideration, so we offer multiple shifts. It’s a great place to work.”

If you’re interested in a job at Hitachi, you can apply online and visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillion Ray Bailey
McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man with active warrant, pending charges
Active bomb threat at Truist Bank in Beckley
UPDATE: Scene cleared after bomb threat at Truist Bank in Beckley
Lady Blue Tornado defeat Lady Bulldogs 4-3 on the road
Richlands softball wins Southwest district title over Tazewell
Photo from East River Vol. Fire Dept. on Saturday.
Multiple Saturday morning calls exhibit teamwork between Mercer County fire departments
Kyon Herbin mugshot (Danville Police Department)
Suspect arrested in Danville apartment shooting

Latest News

American Legion plan events around Memorial Day to help Veterans
American Legion plan events around Memorial Day to help Veterans
American Legion plan events around Memorial Day to help Veterans
Local Boy Scout’s Eagle Scout Project refurbishes historical tank
Local Boy Scout’s Eagle Scout Project refurbishes historical tank
Attorneys on Southern Regional Jail suit argue over surveillance