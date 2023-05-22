Bland manufacturing company seeking qualified workers

BLAND, Va. (WVVA) - Hitachi Energy is the largest manufacturer of dry-type transformers in North America, according to company representatives. It has been around since the 1970s, and It’s located in Bland, Va. Right now, they’re hiring qualified workers.

Some open positions include open production, supervisor roles, test technicians, manufacturing engineers, customer success representatives and more, according to Carla Pauley, the community relations manager at Hitachi Energy.

Pauley says that 2022 was also a a record-breaking year for the company, and their customers are from all over the U.S. and Canada.

Pauley also explains what dry type transformers are.

“...They are air cooled, so they do not rely on any type of liquid to keep them cool,” said Pauley. “A dry type of transformer can be installed anywhere where a human can breathe the air so as long as there’s air flowing, the transformer can be installed in that application.”

Hitachi employee Tara Jones also spoke about her job. She is the section leader with metal fabrication.

“We actually supply the whole factory from winding to casting the assembly lines. We build the enclosures that the coals go into. For my position,” said Jones. “I plan the day, I set up the schedules for each operator, from the welding to the break operators and laser operators.”

Pauley also says that working in a factory may be a great job for someone who does not wish to pursue a college education.

“I’ve spent a lot of time at career fairs to encourage high school students to consider manufacturing, because not every job requires a four-year degree,” said Pauley.

Pauley adds that they’re seeking dedicated employees with a good work ethic.

“There’s a large demand for our product, and we need people who are willing to learn and willing to work. It’s a great environment,” said Pauley. “We’re always taking our employees’ needs into consideration, so we offer multiple shifts. It’s a great place to work.”

If you’re interested in a job at Hitachi, you can apply online and visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.