Attorneys on Southern Regional Jail civil rights suit argue over surveillance

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There are new developments regarding a federal civil rights lawsuit involving hundreds of inmates who claim they were subjected to inhumane living conditions at Southern Regional Jail.

Attorneys are currently in the discovery phase of the case, arguing over a claim by trustee inmates that staff at the jail were destroying documents relevant to the case as late as March of 2023. Attorneys for the inmates have asked Magistrate Omar Aboulhosn to hold jail leaders in contempt of court for what the describe as a failure to turn over surveillance from the dates in question.

While the state turned over nearly two weeks worth of video covering some of the time period in which claims of document destruction were made, the plaintiffs’ attorneys claim critical hours are missing, including on March 17th. Incidentally, that is the same day Interim Superintendent John Frame testified that all of the jail’s shredders were brought into his office. He said all inmate mail is copied and inmates are handed the paper copies to prevent powdered drugs from getting into the facility.

An attorney for the staff responded to the plaintiffs request by saying that any video missing from what was turned over is simply due to the video automatically re-writing itself after 14 days. However, an attorney for the plaintiffs noted that surveillance is missing from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on March 17, but video before and after that time period was turned over.

There was also a complaint raised by the plaintiffs over video turned over from March 20. While the plaintiffs claim that video was altered, the defendant’s say the video provided is simply from a different camera angle.

As of Monday afternoon, Magistrate Aboulhosn had yet to rule on the motion. However, he has set the case for a number of pre-trial hearings in the Spring of 2024 in the event that the two sides do not reach a settlement.

