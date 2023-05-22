American Legion plan events around Memorial Day to help Veterans

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Sunday, May 28th, the day before Memorial Day, the American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 will be raising support for veterans with their second annual “Veterans Helping Veterans” Car, Truck, and Bike Show. Registration starts at 9:00 (though earlier arrivals are encouraged) and requires a donation of twenty dollars to enter a car to be judged in the contest. In addition to the vehicles, there will also be food vendors, a silent auction, and a raffle.

Jim Slaughter, Vice Commander of the American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9, says the money raised by this event helps them continue their important work of helping veterans.

“Two weeks ago, we had a veteran that broke both hips, and we went down and built him a little deck and a ramp, and that’s what we use the money for. If people need help, we’re there to help the veterans out. I mean, it’s hard times right now with the way the economy is, and veterans, we need to help each other and take care of each other,” says Slaughter.

The American Legion will also be holding their annual Memorial Day event at Chicory Square in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia. The event is free. It will start at 10:00 am and go until 12:00 pm and will feature music and speeches to celebrate Memorial Day.

“Sometimes, people get caught up in everything around the world, and this event snaps us back and brings us back to the point that... hey, this is what it costs for us to be here in this country, and it’s a good way to honor the fallen,” says Slaughter.

Slaughter says, unlike similar holidays, Memorial Day doesn’t honor veterans, but instead honors the fallen warriors who sacrificed their lives to keep America safe.

