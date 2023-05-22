UPDATE: Scene cleared after bomb threat at Truist Bank in Beckley

Active bomb threat at Truist Bank in Beckley
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: It appears that the scene has been cleared at the bank.

According to a Facebook post by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb threat was called in via telephone to the Truist Bank at approximately 1:30 p.m.

search of the premises was conducted with the assistance of a WV State Police bomb technician and explosives detection canine. No explosive devices or other suspicious packages were located, and the bank has since re-opened.

All law enforcement and first responders have left the scene, but the RCSO said that this is an active investigation into who is responsible for the threat.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene at an active bomb threat at the Truist Bank on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.

The bank is across from Beckley Crossing Shopping Center.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the threat is still active, and they are currently investigating.

