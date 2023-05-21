Tomorrow continues the streak of dry weather

Today was a beautiful day, and tomorrow is going to continue that trend. Temperatures tonight will be a little on the chilly side. We are looking at temperatures to be sitting in the upper 40s. This is helped by the mostly clear skies, allowing radiational cooling to cool down the temperature on the ground.

The start of the work week is going to set the stage for the nice and dry week we have coming up. Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will start in the mid to low 50s in the morning with mostly sunny skies. By the afternoon we will see more clouds roll in. Temperatures will top off in the mid 70s by about 5 PM. We’ll stay partly cloudy as we head into the evening hours.

The chance of rain will continue to stay low as we head through the week. Rain looks to move in Thursday afternoon, so we will get a few days of dry weather.

Temperatures will be seasonable all week, sitting in the mid to low 70s, with higher temperatures possible in the lower elevation areas. The weekend will bring a slight cool down as temps dip into the upper 60s on Friday.

