Richlands softball wins Southwest district title over Tazewell

Lady Blue Tornado defeat Lady Bulldogs 4-3 on the road
Lady Blue Tornado defeat Lady Bulldogs 4-3
By Jon Surratt
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Lady Bulldogs hosted the Richlands Lady Blue Tornado for the Southwest district championship.

Erica Lamie for the Lady Blue Tornado was on fire to start the game, hitting two two-run home runs to give Richlands a 4-0 lead. Tazewell would start to comeback in the fourth inning to make it 4-2. In the seventh, Tazewell would make it 4-3 but Arin Rife would seal the deal to end the game.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local resident celebrates 100th Birthday
Local resident celebrates 100th Birthday
Independence vs. Bluefield regional championship Game 3
Independence scores five in its final at-bat, walks off Bluefield to win the regional title
Bombshell Studios ribbon cutting
Bombshell Studios on Mercer Street has grand opening
Photo from East River Vol. Fire Dept. on Saturday.
Multiple Saturday morning calls exhibit teamwork between Mercer County fire departments
West Virginia State Police vehicle
UPDATE: Beckley man arrested for child abuse in daycare center

Latest News

G-girls defeat Lady Blue Tornado 2-0 to stay undefeated and win the district
Graham girl’s soccer shutouts Richlands in Southwest district title
G-girls defeat Lady Blue Tornado 2-0 to stay undefeated and win the district
Lady Blue Tornado defeat Lady Bulldogs 4-3 on the road
Independence vs. Bluefield regional championship Game 3
Independence scores five in its final at-bat, walks off Bluefield to win the regional title