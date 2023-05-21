Richlands softball wins Southwest district title over Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Lady Bulldogs hosted the Richlands Lady Blue Tornado for the Southwest district championship.

Erica Lamie for the Lady Blue Tornado was on fire to start the game, hitting two two-run home runs to give Richlands a 4-0 lead. Tazewell would start to comeback in the fourth inning to make it 4-2. In the seventh, Tazewell would make it 4-3 but Arin Rife would seal the deal to end the game.

