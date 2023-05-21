MISSING JUVENILE: Shylin Dales of Russel County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old juvenile. Shylin Dales was last seen around 1:00 a.m. at her home in Russell County, VA on May 20th, 2023. Her phone pinged later the same day in the Tazewell County area. Shylin was last seen wearing a purple flannel shirt, jeans with rips in them, and Ariat boots. She has a nasal piercing. Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-889-8035.

Dales is 16 years old with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5′9″ and 212 pounds.

