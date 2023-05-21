Graham girl’s soccer shutouts Richlands in Southwest district title
G-girls defeat Lady Blue Tornado 2-0 to stay undefeated and win the district
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-girls hosted the Richlands Lady Blue Tornado in the Southwest district championship game.
The G-girls would dominate defensively throughout, only allowing two shots on goal and a first half goal from Emma Dales and a second half goal from Ireland Hart would be all the G-girls needed to win 2-0 and the district championship.
