Graham girl’s soccer shutouts Richlands in Southwest district title

G-girls defeat Lady Blue Tornado 2-0 to stay undefeated and win the district
G-girls defeat Lady Blue Tornado 2-0 to stay undefeated and win the district
By Jon Surratt
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-girls hosted the Richlands Lady Blue Tornado in the Southwest district championship game.

The G-girls would dominate defensively throughout, only allowing two shots on goal and a first half goal from Emma Dales and a second half goal from Ireland Hart would be all the G-girls needed to win 2-0 and the district championship.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bombshell Studios ribbon cutting
Bombshell Studios on Mercer Street has grand opening
West Virginia State Police vehicle
UPDATE: Beckley man arrested for child abuse in daycare center
Judah Price officially commits to West Virginia
Judah Price signs with WVU football
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Local resident celebrates 100th Birthday
Local resident celebrates 100th Birthday

Latest News

Lady Blue Tornado defeat Lady Bulldogs 4-3 on the road
Richlands softball wins Southwest district title over Tazewell
G-girls defeat Lady Blue Tornado 2-0 to stay undefeated and win the district
Lady Blue Tornado defeat Lady Bulldogs 4-3 on the road
Independence vs. Bluefield regional championship Game 3
Independence scores five in its final at-bat, walks off Bluefield to win the regional title