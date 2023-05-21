Graham girl’s soccer shutouts Richlands in Southwest district title

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-girls hosted the Richlands Lady Blue Tornado in the Southwest district championship game.

The G-girls would dominate defensively throughout, only allowing two shots on goal and a first half goal from Emma Dales and a second half goal from Ireland Hart would be all the G-girls needed to win 2-0 and the district championship.

