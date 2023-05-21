Danville Police in search of shooter after 1 teen dies, another injured
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide of a 16-year-old at the 1500 block of Richmond Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.
Police found the deceased teen shortly after 2 p.m. at the K building of Purdum Woods Apartments. The 16-year-old died as a result of a gunshot wound.
A 19-year-old victim was also shot but sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to medics.
Police say a male suspect has been identified and is currently being sought.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, or calling 911.
