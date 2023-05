BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) On May 22, 2023 the city will begin paving driveways along the South Side of College Avenue. The contractor will start with the driveway closest to Comcast and work their way East to Golf Street. The plan will take two weeks, weather permitting.

The city hopes to begin paving College Avenue around June 26th.

