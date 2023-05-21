5th annual Warhawk Basketball Classic coming to Bluefield May 28th

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Calling all basketball lovers! The Warhawk Classic returns Sunday May 28th.

In its fifth year the tournament offers a variety of age groups from high school boys and girls to men’s all stars and 40 and up “old heads”.

The event will begin with an NBA style draft. Usually the teams are split by hometowns, but this year the organizers have decided to change it up.

“This year we’re doing in to bring the community together. Usually we have it with rival neighborhoods. This year we’re going to let guys play together with a draft format and they can make some new friends,” said Kondwani Patterson of Shake Rag Forever.

The event will be held at Bluefield State University. In addition to the games there will also be vendors, concessions, and a DJ with a spinning booth.

