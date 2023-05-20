The sun will be back out again tomorrow for a beautiful day

Temperatures will be seasonable.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight will see rain continue until around midnight. After that we are looking at a few isolated showers, and an increase in clearing through Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cool again sitting in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will be on the cool side tonight
Temperatures will be on the cool side tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is going to be a beautiful day. We will start out with a few clouds that will mostly taper off through lunchtime. Highs will be very seasonable, topping off in the low 70s. It will be a perfect day for outdoor activities.

Tomorrow is going to be a beautiful day
Tomorrow is going to be a beautiful day(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the start of the work week, temperatures will be down in the low 70s. We will continue to stay dry right up until Thursday, where we’ll see the next chance of rain.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bombshell Studios ribbon cutting
Bombshell Studios on Mercer Street has grand opening
West Virginia State Police vehicle
UPDATE: Beckley man arrested for child abuse in daycare center
Judah Price officially commits to West Virginia
Judah Price signs with WVU football
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Local resident celebrates 100th Birthday
Local resident celebrates 100th Birthday

Latest News

Full video forecast (5-19-2023)
RAIN CHANCE
Showers return Saturday, but Sunday should be sunny
Full Forecast (5/19)
A cold front will bring scattered showers and a few storms our way on Saturday.
We’ll stay dry today before some rain moves in on Saturday