Multiple Saturday morning calls exhibit teamwork between Mercer County fire departments

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County’s East River Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department offered a “big show of teamwork” Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post made by the East River Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the post, shortly after 12:40 a.m. Saturday, the East River Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Shelton Lane in Princeton. A second call, regarding a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 460, came in as Engine One was leaving the station. The post explains Engine Five then responded to the motor vehicle accident.

As Engine One arrived on-scene, multiple engines with the Princeton Fire Department were already on-hand -- allowing East River’s Engine One to observe a “single family dwelling with heavy fire involvement.” Engine One’s crew then made entry to conduct a search of the structure. The post then reads, “an exterior knock down was completed before Engine 1′s crew along with the city of Princeton fire department and green valley Vfd made entry again to finish of overhaul.”

As this was happening -- East River’s “Rescue 5″ teams responded to a second motor vehicle accident around 1:30 a.m., with all units released and returned to service by 3:00 a.m..

The department’s post ended with an acknowledgement of teamwork -- saying “great job and big show of teamwork from ERVFD, Princeton Fd, and Green valley Vfd.”

