Local resident celebrates 100th Birthday

TAZEWELL Va. (WVVA) - A local nursing home celebrated a resident who was born back when Babe Ruth was in his prime.

This afternoon the folks at Dogwood Crossing Senior Living and Memory Care hosted a 100th birthday party for their resident Zelma Bennett.

Mrs. Bennett was serenaded Happy Birthday by a large contingent of her family.

According to her daughter Evelyn Frost, there were four generations together with two of her siblings, including her baby brother who is ninety-two years old.

Mrs. Frost added that she feels blessed and thankful that the youngest in their family could celebrate with her mother.

Mrs. Bennett worked for Southern Office Supply for twenty-five years and has been a resident of Dogwood Crossing for the last four years.

Her brother came all the way from Utah for this celebration.

