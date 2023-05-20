Local resident celebrates 100th Birthday

By Mark Hughes
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL Va. (WVVA) - A local nursing home celebrated a resident who was born back when Babe Ruth was in his prime.

This afternoon the folks at Dogwood Crossing Senior Living and Memory Care hosted a 100th birthday party for their resident Zelma Bennett.

Mrs. Bennett was serenaded Happy Birthday by a large contingent of her family.

According to her daughter Evelyn Frost, there were four generations together with two of her siblings, including her baby brother who is ninety-two years old.

Mrs. Frost added that she feels blessed and thankful that the youngest in their family could celebrate with her mother.

Mrs. Bennett worked for Southern Office Supply for twenty-five years and has been a resident of Dogwood Crossing for the last four years.

Her brother came all the way from Utah for this celebration.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son
West Virginia State Police vehicle
UPDATE: Beckley man arrested for child abuse in daycare center
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Bombshell Studios on Mercer Street has grand opening
Bombshell Studios on Mercer Street has grand opening
Raleigh County job fair offers insight on local job market
Raleigh County job fair offers insight on local job market
Retired N.Y. police sergeant stops in W.Va as he runs 48 marathons in 48 days
Retired N.Y. police sergeant stops in W.Va as he runs 48 marathons in 48 days
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens