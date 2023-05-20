Independence scores five in its final at-bat, walks off Bluefield to win the regional title

COAL CITY W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Patriots overcame a 7-3 deficit in the seventh inning and punched a ticket to the state tournament.

Bluefield took the 7-3 lead in the top of the seventh and possessed all the momentum. Independence bounced right back with five runs in the bottom half. Harmony Mills drove in Kassidy Bradbury to win the game, 8-7 and take the regional championship series.

Independence will play Herbert Hoover 30 minutes after the conclusion of Oak Glen-Winfield. That game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.