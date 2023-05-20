Greenbrier East softball season ends to George Washington in regional

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans hosted the George Washington Lady Patriots in the Class AAA region three championship series. The winner moved onto the state tournament while the loser’s season ended.

The Lady Patriots would take an 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth, until Taylor Boswell hit a sacrifice fly into right field and then an error in the infield that would lead to Josi Ervin scoring the tying run. However, in the eighth inning, Addison Armstrong would hit the go-ahead home run to win 3-2.

George Washington moves onto the state tournament while Greenbrier East’s season ends.

