Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church opens Bishop Clarence E. Moore Memorial Library

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church in Bluefield, West Virginia opened the Bishop Clarence E. Moore Memorial Library today.

The library contains more than 3,000 books all once belonging to Moore. The subjects of which range from religion to biography and reference.

Bishop Moore was the pastor for Mt .Zion for 67 years and was an influential member of the Bluefield area in spirit and leadership.

Several pastors who learned under the Bishop spoke about his life ahead of the dedication.

“The books represent him, his concept of study, and all the knowledge he was able to gather,” said Timothy Schofield, the current pastor of Mt. Zion.

Books in the library are not allowed to leave the premises, but there is seating in the room allowing for those who want to learn from the Bishop’s collection.

Books in this collection date back to as early as the 1930′s. Open hours for the library have not been set yet, but you can call (304) 327-5908 to schedule a visit.

