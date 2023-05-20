Appalachian Agency for Seniors holds Spring Fling

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) - The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens held their annual Spring Fling.

The event featured a health fair put on by Clinch Valley Health. The booths offered information as well as on site screenings with the goal of increasing the well being of the area’s senior citizens.

“We are doing a health fair for the community for them to be aware of things we offer at Clinch Valley Medical Center but also to give them health information in regards to their own health,” said Sally Presnell, Diabetic Educator for Clinch Valley Health.

In addition to the health fair- the Spring Fling offered bingo with a variety of prizes as well as a free lunch. The Appalachian Agency for Seniors’ next event will be the senior prom in June.

