Appalachian Agency for Seniors holds Spring Fling

Appalachian Agency for Seniors holds Spring Fling
Appalachian Agency for Seniors holds Spring Fling(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) - The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens held their annual Spring Fling.

The event featured a health fair put on by Clinch Valley Health. The booths offered information as well as on site screenings with the goal of increasing the well being of the area’s senior citizens.

“We are doing a health fair for the community for them to be aware of things we offer at Clinch Valley Medical Center but also to give them health information in regards to their own health,” said Sally Presnell, Diabetic Educator for Clinch Valley Health.

In addition to the health fair- the Spring Fling offered bingo with a variety of prizes as well as a free lunch. The Appalachian Agency for Seniors’ next event will be the senior prom in June.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bombshell Studios ribbon cutting
Bombshell Studios on Mercer Street has grand opening
West Virginia State Police vehicle
UPDATE: Beckley man arrested for child abuse in daycare center
Judah Price officially commits to West Virginia
Judah Price signs with WVU football
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Local resident celebrates 100th Birthday
Local resident celebrates 100th Birthday

Latest News

Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church opens Bishop Clarence E. Moore Memorial Library
Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church opens Bishop Clarence E. Moore Memorial Library
Photo from East River Vol. Fire Dept. on Saturday.
Multiple Saturday morning calls exhibit teamwork between Mercer County fire departments
Bombshell Studios on Mercer Street has grand opening
Bombshell Studios on Mercer Street has grand opening
Raleigh County job fair offers insight on local job market
Raleigh County job fair offers insight on local job market