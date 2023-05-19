Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Josie & Jenny
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dina Wood and Travis Shrewsbury with Monroe County Animal League stopped by for this week’s ‘Furcast with Collin Rogers.’
Volunteers with MCAL brought by 8-month-old Jenny and her mother 6-year-old Josie who are looking for their fur-ever home.
They both have a calm demeanor and get along with dogs, cats and children.
Wood says Josie & Jenny are completely vetted as are all the animals at the League.
Vetted means they have been spayed, neutered, microchipped, received rabies vaccines, flea treatment and been dewormed.
Monroe County Animal League is a network of fosters and volunteers working for the betterment of cats and dogs.
The 501 3C helps with low cost spay and neuters.
More information can be found here MCALWV.com
You can contact the hotline at this number: 304.772.4445
