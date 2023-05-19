Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Josie & Jenny

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dina Wood and Travis Shrewsbury with Monroe County Animal League stopped by for this week’s ‘Furcast with Collin Rogers.’

Volunteers with MCAL brought by 8-month-old Jenny and her mother 6-year-old Josie who are looking for their fur-ever home.

They both have a calm demeanor and get along with dogs, cats and children.

Wood says Josie & Jenny are completely vetted as are all the animals at the League.

Vetted means they have been spayed, neutered, microchipped, received rabies vaccines, flea treatment and been dewormed.

Monroe County Animal League is a network of fosters and volunteers working for the betterment of cats and dogs.

The 501 3C helps with low cost spay and neuters.

More information can be found here MCALWV.com

You can contact the hotline at this number: 304.772.4445

The Monroe County Animal League (MCAL) is a non-profit, all-volunteer animal rescue organization dedicated to addressing pet overpopulation in our community for more than 30 years. Monroe County, West Virginia, has no animal shelter, and MCAL is a network of foster homes. In addition to fostering, animal league volunteers also facilitate affordable spay and neuter surgeries within our community. We adopt to loving homes, and we also routinely and frequently transport vetted homeless animals to reputable animal welfare partners in higher-demand areas.

Tune into ‘The Furcast’ each Friday on WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.