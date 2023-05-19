We’ll stay fair on Friday; rain returns Saturday

Temps remain seasonable into the weekend
Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT

The rest of tonight looks dry, with passing clouds and lows in the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY
FRIDAY

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and seasonable high temps again in the upper 60s-low 70s for most. We’ll be a bit breezy, and a stray shower could pop-up before the day is over, but most will stay dry.

Futurecast
Futurecast

Cloud cover will increase ahead of an incoming cold front Friday night. Temps will drop into the 50s and a few isolated showers could occur before the front itself moves in on Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND
THIS WEEKEND

Saturday will bring mainly cloudy skies and scattered showers/few t-storms, mainly during the afternoon for a few hours. Temps will be in the upper 60s-low 70s.

SATURDAY FORECAST
SATURDAY FORECAST

We’ll quickly dry out and temps will hit the 40s and 50s again Saturday night.

Sunday looks sunny and seasonable, with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s.

STAY TUNED!

