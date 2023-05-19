We’ll stay fair on Friday; rain returns Saturday
Temps remain seasonable into the weekend
The rest of tonight looks dry, with passing clouds and lows in the 40s and 50s.
Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and seasonable high temps again in the upper 60s-low 70s for most. We’ll be a bit breezy, and a stray shower could pop-up before the day is over, but most will stay dry.
Cloud cover will increase ahead of an incoming cold front Friday night. Temps will drop into the 50s and a few isolated showers could occur before the front itself moves in on Saturday.
Saturday will bring mainly cloudy skies and scattered showers/few t-storms, mainly during the afternoon for a few hours. Temps will be in the upper 60s-low 70s.
We’ll quickly dry out and temps will hit the 40s and 50s again Saturday night.
Sunday looks sunny and seasonable, with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s.
