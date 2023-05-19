We’ll stay dry today before some rain moves in on Saturday

Mainly sunny skies are expected for most of the day but some more clouds will build in throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the 70s this afternoon. We’ll be a bit breezy this morning, but winds should calm down this afternoon.

Clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours as a cold front approaches our region. Temperatures should stay in the 50s all night long.

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected for a few hours on Saturday. Severe weather is not expected this time around. Temperature will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon.

High pressure will build back in on Sunday which will allow for mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the 70s on Sunday afternoon.

We’ll stay dry for much of next week and temperatures will stay comfortable in 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

