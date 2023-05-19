Vandalia Health Systems celebrates healthcare, community at Friday celebration

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, May 19, Vandalia Health Systems took advantage of the beautiful weather to host a celebration.

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (GVMC) staff and their families, as well as the community, were invited to Modline Track and Field, which sits directly next to the hospital. There, they paused their busy days to celebrate the hospital’s acquisition by Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) and its parent company Vandlia Health.

This took place on January 1, 2023, but Friday’s event- which was filled with activities, medical simulations and more- was to honor all of the hospital’s hard work over the past five months. Hospital executives tell WVVA that it also allowed them to meet some new faces.

“We just wanted to come and celebrate that we’re new to the community, that we want the community to know we’re here, that we’re invested in the community,” shared President and CEO of Vandalia Health Systems, David Ramsey. “We want to be more involved in the community.”

Ramsey says much-needed improvements have already been made to GVMC. This includes welcoming several new doctors to the hospital’s staff and purchasing a few million dollars in new equipment.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son
West Virginia State Police vehicle
UPDATE: Beckley man arrested for child abuse in daycare center
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Brett Sobieraski
Retired N.Y. police sergeant stops in W.Va as he runs 48 marathons in 48 days
Police Week Feature: Sgt. Landon Hieatt follows family’s footsteps into law enforcement
Police Week Feature: Sgt. Landon Hieatt follows family’s footsteps into law enforcement
Here @ Home: From the Field to Breast Cancer Prevention
NFL player’s foundation promoting women’s health
Among those receiving funding is Mullens, W.Va.’s Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc.
Capito announces $1.6 million for W.Va. AmeriCorps Volunteer programs