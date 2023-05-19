Vandalia Health Systems celebrates healthcare, community at Friday celebration

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, May 19, Vandalia Health Systems took advantage of the beautiful weather to host a celebration.

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (GVMC) staff and their families, as well as the community, were invited to Modline Track and Field, which sits directly next to the hospital. There, they paused their busy days to celebrate the hospital’s acquisition by Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) and its parent company Vandlia Health.

This took place on January 1, 2023, but Friday’s event- which was filled with activities, medical simulations and more- was to honor all of the hospital’s hard work over the past five months. Hospital executives tell WVVA that it also allowed them to meet some new faces.

“We just wanted to come and celebrate that we’re new to the community, that we want the community to know we’re here, that we’re invested in the community,” shared President and CEO of Vandalia Health Systems, David Ramsey. “We want to be more involved in the community.”

Ramsey says much-needed improvements have already been made to GVMC. This includes welcoming several new doctors to the hospital’s staff and purchasing a few million dollars in new equipment.

