Tyler Mackey will continue his baseball career at WVU Tech

He signed with the Golden Bears on Thursday
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The WVU Tech Golden Bears found themselves a dynamic outfielder.

Shady Spring’s Tyler Mackey officially joined the program by signing his letter of intent on Thursday. He was a key contributor for the Tigers on their run to the state tournament in 2022. He tore his ACL during football season and has missed the 2023 baseball season.

Now, he gets to continue his career in Raleigh County.

