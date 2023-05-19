Showers return Saturday, but Sunday should be sunny

Temps will remain around average in the coming days
RAIN CHANCE
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TONIGHT
We’ll see more clouds roll in overnight tonight, and a pop-up shower could be possible this evening, but most will stay dry. Low temps overnight will hit the 50s.

TOMORROW
Tomorrow will bring developing rain, and we’ll see on and off showers through Saturday afternoon especially. We’ll otherwise be mainly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s-low 70s. As of now, flooding and severe threats are nil.

SUNDAY
We’ll start to dry out Saturday night behind the departing cold front, and temps will hit the 40s and low 50s.

10 DAY TEMPS
Sunday will bring comfy and pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine and highs again around the 70 degree mark.

As of now, a seasonable and sunny stretch of weather looks to be ahead into next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

