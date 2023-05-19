Police Week Feature: Sgt. Landon Hieatt follows family’s footsteps into law enforcement

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - At just 28 years old, Sergeant Landon Hieatt is already in his seventh year serving the people of Tazewell County with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s a job he prepared for from a young age. If his last name looks familiar, that’s because it is. His father is sheriff Brian Hieatt.

Sgt. Hieatt said, “I used to do a lot with my dad when he was a deputy. He would go to places, and he would bring me back stuff. When I was little, he would take me to Tazewell PD a lot, so I’ve been around it since I was little all the time.”

And knowing the impact such exposure has gives Hieatt perspective in his current role.

Hieatt said, “A lot of the times kids, the only time they see law enforcement is when something bad is happening. So just to give them a chance to see a police officer in a different environment, one that’s a little happier and fun – will make them less afraid to go to a police officer if they need one.”

Hieatt is the county’s “Dare Coordinator” and sits on the state’s Dare Association Board working with and representing south-western Virginia’s youth.

Hieatt said, “You’re doing things in the community to help them get things they need like school supplies, raise money for some new school clothes”

And while helping ensure the younger end of his community comes of age with proper life skills and knowledge is always important, Hieatt says they’re not the only ones to benefit.

Hieatt finished, “You have calls, you go to things, and you see some stuff that you don’t want to see and that you hate to see. To get that change in environment and see the kids playing in gym, and you get to go play with them, or you just get to go talk to them in a classroom about these things that they need to be aware of and to see them absorbing that information is a great change of pace.”

As a young deputy himself, Hieatt makes sure he’s passing down the same life lessons he learned from his father.

