NFL player’s foundation promoting women’s health

Inspired by his mother’s journey with Triple Negative Breast Cancer
Here @ Home: From the Field to Breast Cancer Prevention
Here @ Home: From the Field to Breast Cancer Prevention
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kelee Ringo was drafted to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, and is now using his platform to advocate for women’s health.

The Ringo Family Foundation is focused on eradicating Triple Negative Breast Cancer. That’s the type Ringo’s mother Tralee battled.

“I actually was a busy single mom that was neglecting my own personal health care... I had convinced myself that this palpable mass was not cancer. It was without a doubt a clogged duct or a cyst, and I stand corrected, I hope that my message is relatable in the sense that we as women put ourselves behind our family and our children, especially. And in doing so, we may risk, put ourselves at the ultimate risk, we I almost paid the ultimate price. And I don’t wish that for the next woman,” she said.

Tralee is now in good health. She’s encouraging every woman to get a mammogram when appropriate.

The guidelines have just been updated, and it’s now recommended for women to get screened starting at age 40. Women should talk with their doctors to see how often they should get screened.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son
West Virginia State Police vehicle
UPDATE: Beckley man arrested for child abuse in daycare center
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

BSU receives nursing simulators
BSU receives simulators for nursing program
Front row from left: Julie Lilly, nursing supervisor for Outpatient Oncology and WVUH Clinics;...
Local real estate team donates 5K proceeds to Princeton Community Hospital to help those battling cancer
RSV
Mothers share stories of children’s battles with RSV
Paxlovid is used to treat high-risk patients who test positive for COVID-19.
Health officials warn against taking paxlovid with certain heart medications
Free COVID-19 clinic
Concord University to host COVID-19 clinic