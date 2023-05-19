NFL player’s foundation promoting women’s health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kelee Ringo was drafted to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, and is now using his platform to advocate for women’s health.

The Ringo Family Foundation is focused on eradicating Triple Negative Breast Cancer. That’s the type Ringo’s mother Tralee battled.

“I actually was a busy single mom that was neglecting my own personal health care... I had convinced myself that this palpable mass was not cancer. It was without a doubt a clogged duct or a cyst, and I stand corrected, I hope that my message is relatable in the sense that we as women put ourselves behind our family and our children, especially. And in doing so, we may risk, put ourselves at the ultimate risk, we I almost paid the ultimate price. And I don’t wish that for the next woman,” she said.

Tralee is now in good health. She’s encouraging every woman to get a mammogram when appropriate.

The guidelines have just been updated, and it’s now recommended for women to get screened starting at age 40. Women should talk with their doctors to see how often they should get screened.

