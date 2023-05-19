Motorcyclists ride to collect money for a good cause

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Motorcycle riders gathered from across West Virginia to collect money for a good cause on Friday. The riders made a stop at Cole Harley Davidson for their second stop.

The group is collecting money from American Legion Halls that will benefit the American Legion Mountaineer Boys State and the Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State. The programs are leadership experiences for high school juniors. It’s held every year each summer and provides the students with experience learning about the government.

The money raised by the American Legion Posts will benefit those students who are eligible but can not afford it.

“Without this program a lot of kids that are eligible for these programs and want to attend don’t have the $350 to pay the tuition to go. We don’t want any kid that eligible to be turned down because of finances,” said State Director for the American Legion Riders Program, Clifford Shingleton.

The group’s was first stop was at an American Legion Hall in Morgantown. Their trip will take them to Huntington and Wheeling over the weekend.

The group is taking donations through a GoFundMe, you can donate to it by clicking here.

