Meet the candidates running for Princeton City Council

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Three at large positions are up for grabs on Princeton’s City Council. Incumbents David Graham, James Hill and Dewey Russell are looking to be re-elected. While challengers Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson are looking to make a run.

Graham who is also mayor has been on city council for the last nine years. Graham says he is a life long resident of Princeton and has been in the construction business for the last 54 years. He says he’s hoping to get re-elected for just one more term.

Hill has been on the city council for for the last two terms. He currently works at the Princeton Rescue Squad as an EMT. Before being an EMT he says he was a volunteer firefighter. Hill says he also runs a small business on the side.

Russell says he’s been on the city council for the last 24 years. He’s a retired banker and a Vietnam Veteran. He says the city has made a lot of progress since he joined the city council and wants the continuity in progress to keep going.

Crutchfield is the owner of Daydream Games on Mercer Street. He says he opened his business in Princeton to make a difference in the city. Crutchfield says one goal for him is to be there for the children in the community. One thing he does for the children is provide Pokémon cards in exchange for report cards with good grades.

Vassallo-Wilson was born and raised in Princeton and has two children. She says she attended Marshall University and wanted to come home and raise her family. Some people in the community may recognize her for her work at the Chuck Mathena Center.

We wanted to get to know the candidates a little better and understand their thoughts on topics relating to Princeton. We asked each candidate three questions and gave them the same amount of time to answer. Question one for the candidates is: Why should voters cast their ballots for you?

“I think I’m a proven candidate. As indicated I’ve been on council for 24 years. I’ve seen so many positive things for the city. We’re not without negative issues. But in my opinion the positives outweigh the negatives and I would like to see that continue,” said Russell.

“So as people know I’m in touch with the community. Everybody that comes through those doors I talk to as many people as I can. So I’ve got a good ear to the ground on what people would like to see done in the city,” said Crutchfield.

“I believe that I’m a candidate for all the people. I really am looking forward to a fresh perspective in Princeton. I’m ready to work hard and with anyone that I can just to make this a better place to live and work.,” said Vassallo Wilson.

“We have a lot of ongoing projects right now in the city and these are infrastructure projects that are very important to the future of this city and we have a large ADA project that we have been working on for a while. It’s going to be critical to the ADA handicapped individuals in this community,” said Graham.

“I have a history since I came on the council in 2015 of progress. Some of my main targets were bridges which were getting them replaced. Infrastructure in terms of flood control and we have the flood control on Stafford Drive and Rogers Street now complete. As well as the Washington Avenue ditch dredging,” said Hill.

Question two is: How does the city keep small business development going in areas like Mercer Street?

“Well we try to support, not try but we support Lori McKinney and her entourage and the growth in the grass roots district on Mercer Street. It’s been a positive for the city, it’s been very positive for the city. I would like to continue helping her and her entourage,” said Russell.

“Well it takes programs like the B&O tax being relaxed for a year to get people thinking that hey I can do this. Then once somebody opens up a business any kind of extra support to get people to recognize that the business is there, give them visibility. I think if the city can continue to do that we’ll see more businesses grow,” said Crutchfield.

“Definitely some incentives for businesses and to shop small. Definitely the local people are the ones that pour back into our economy here. I’m pro small business all the way so anything that we can do to make that boom even bigger is a great thing. Tourism is a big thing here too so hoping to see some positive things on that front for sure,” said Vassallo-Wilson.

“The big business boom on Mercer Street is due very likely to some good business opportunities in town and the incentives that we have in place to bring businesses here. However I have to give a lot of credit to Lori McKinney and her husband Robert. They have been the driving force in downtown Princeton,” said Graham.

“We have various programs to keep it going on Mercer Street as well but you have to remember this is a whole city you represent here. So we want to continue to grow businesses in the Rogers Street area, now we have flood control to add to as well as Stafford Drive. Small businesses, e-businesses are coming along and we have some things in place working on that,” said Hill.

The final question for the candidates is: What are some infrastructure improvements you would like to see in the city?

“Well we have aging storm water, sewage infrastructure that needs replaced. We have some very difficult problems when it comes to the drugs that are here and homelessness, we have to work on that,” said Russell.

“We could go a long way down that path. We’re behind in many ways but anything with drainage to make sure that we don’t have any flooding issues continue down that path. Some of the dilapidated buildings and spaces that are under used look at those and figure out what kind of infrastructure would make those places more useful,” said Crutchfield.

“I would definitely like to see sidewalk improvements. We have a lot of people that walk around here and that needs to be safe even a bike lane, something like that. Just cleaning up abandoned structures like they’ve been doing which is positive but anything we can build to grow for our youth and things to make people want to stay and live here is definitely something positive that I’m looking forward to as well,” said Vassallo-Wilson.

“The largest infrastructure improvements, we have already tackled a couple and those being flood control on Bee Street and Rogers Street. We’re looking at a sewer line extension in the roundhouse addition that will pick up an additional 20 or 25 residents. And a storm water sanitary sewer project on lower Pine Street,” said Graham.

“The further infrastructure and completion of the broad band. I think it’s absolutely essential in the future with the city. As well as working on our parks. We have already started diligently in the last few years we’ve put $400K up there in the city park,” said Hill.

Early voting begins on May 24 with election day set for June 6. There will be a meet the candidates event on May 23 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Princeton City Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

